Can we count on Jake Neighbours lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

Neighbours has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Neighbours has zero points on the power play.

Neighbours' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

