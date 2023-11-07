Avalanche vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (7-3) host the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Avalanche have won three in a row at home.
Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-185)
|Devils (+150)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have a 7-3 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Colorado has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and won in each game.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 64.9%.
- In four of 10 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Devils Betting Insights
- This is the first time the Devils are the underdog this season.
- New Jersey has not been set as a bigger underdog this season than the +150 moneyline in this matchup.
- The Devils have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New Jersey has played 10 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Avalanche vs Devils Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Devils Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|31 (22nd)
|Goals
|43 (6th)
|28 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|38 (19th)
|7 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (1st)
|3 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche offense's 31 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 28 goals to rank sixth.
- They're ranked 11th in the league with a +3 goal differential .
Devils Advanced Stats
- The Devils have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (43 total goals, 3.9 per game).
- The Devils have conceded 38 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 19th.
- Their seventh-best goal differential is +5.
