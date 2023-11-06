The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) battle the American Eagles (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. American Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Fox Sports 1

Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • In games Villanova shot better than 45.3% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.
  • The Wildcats were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 340th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats put up 69.6 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles allowed.
  • Villanova had an 11-9 record last season when putting up more than 65.9 points.

American Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 48.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 43.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
  • American compiled a 14-9 straight up record in games it shot over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 341st.
  • The Eagles' 65.4 points per game last year were only 2.3 fewer points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
  • When American allowed fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 13-4.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Villanova performed better in home games last year, putting up 70.4 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game in road games.
  • The Wildcats ceded 65.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.6 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Villanova performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.4 treys per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in road games.

American Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, American scored 66.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.4.
  • The Eagles allowed fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than away (66.4) last season.
  • American made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (32.5%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 American - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/10/2023 Le Moyne - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/9/2023 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena
11/13/2023 Siena - Bender Arena

