The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) hit the court against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Antelopes allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Last season, Southeast Missouri State had a 12-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.8% from the field.

The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Antelopes finished 195th.

The Redhawks scored an average of 77.5 points per game last year, 10.2 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes allowed to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State went 12-11 last season when it scored more than 67.3 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southeast Missouri State scored 79.9 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged away (76).

At home, the Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.8.

At home, Southeast Missouri State knocked down 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Southeast Missouri State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than away (32.4%) as well.

