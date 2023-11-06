How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) face the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Blue Raiders allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Last season, Northern Kentucky had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.8% from the field.
- The Norse were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Raiders finished 76th.
- The Norse's 67.8 points per game last year were equal to what the Blue Raiders allowed to opponents.
- Northern Kentucky went 11-3 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Northern Kentucky scored 9.4 more points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (63.3).
- In 2022-23, the Norse allowed 2.2 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (63.8).
- Northern Kentucky drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (35.8%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|DePauw
|-
|Truist Arena
