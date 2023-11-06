The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) are heavy, 21.5-point favorites against the Morehead State Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The over/under is set at 144.5 in the matchup.

Morehead State vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -21.5 144.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Morehead State's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 144.5 points five of 26 times.

The Eagles had a 136.5-point average over/under in their contests last year, eight fewer points than this game's point total.

The Eagles were 16-10-0 against the spread last year.

Alabama had more success against the spread than Morehead State last season, putting up an ATS record of 21-13-0, as opposed to the 16-10-0 record of the Eagles.

Morehead State vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 21 61.8% 81.8 151.6 68.3 134.9 149.2 Morehead State 5 19.2% 69.8 151.6 66.6 134.9 138.5

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

The Eagles averaged only 1.5 more points per game last year (69.8) than the Crimson Tide gave up (68.3).

When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Morehead State went 9-3 against the spread and 14-2 overall.

Morehead State vs. Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-13-0 1-1 15-19-0 Morehead State 16-10-0 0-1 9-17-0

Morehead State vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Morehead State 15-0 Home Record 14-2 9-3 Away Record 8-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

