The Louisville Cardinals play the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisville vs. Cincinnati 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 73.3 points per game last year were 9.3 more points than the 64.0 the Bearcats gave up.

Louisville had a 9-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.8 points.

Last year, the 59.8 points per game the Bearcats recorded were only 4.4 fewer points than the Cardinals allowed (64.2).

Cincinnati went 7-3 last season when scoring more than 64.2 points.

The Bearcats shot 39.7% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

The Cardinals shot at a 45.0% rate from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points less than the 50.5% shooting opponents of the Bearcats averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Schedule