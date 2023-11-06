Monday's game features the Washington Huskies (0-0) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-0) matching up at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-61 victory for heavily favored Washington according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:30 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Bellarmine vs. Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Bellarmine vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 75, Bellarmine 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-13.4)

Washington (-13.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bellarmine Performance Insights

With 66.3 points per game on offense, Bellarmine ranked 316th in the country last year. Defensively, it allowed 67.2 points per contest, which ranked 88th in college basketball.

The Knights struggled to accumulate rebounds last season, ranking -2-worst in college basketball with 26.6 boards per game. They ranked 61st by allowing 29.2 boards per contest.

Bellarmine ranked 95th in the nation with 14.2 dimes per contest.

The Knights averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

Last year the Knights drained 8.0 treys per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.1% (122nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Bellarmine allowed 9.5 three-pointers per game (third-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 35.4% three-point percentage (282nd-ranked) to its opponents.

Bellarmine attempted 29.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 56.7% of the shots it took (and 66.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.8 treys per contest, which were 43.3% of its shots (and 33.1% of the team's buckets).

