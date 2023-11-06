The Bellarmine Knights face the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 11:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Washington vs. Bellarmine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bellarmine vs. Washington Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Bellarmine vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Bellarmine vs. Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bellarmine went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

The Knights covered the spread four times last year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Washington covered 16 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Huskies games.

