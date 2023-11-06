How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Huskies (0-0) face the Bellarmine Knights (0-0) at 11:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Bellarmine vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights shot 45.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 41.6% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Bellarmine had a 12-12 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.
- The Knights were the 361st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 266th.
- The Knights averaged only 4.0 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (70.3).
- When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Bellarmine went 7-2.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- Bellarmine scored 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 61.2 away.
- The Knights gave up fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.
- At home, Bellarmine drained 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (33.2%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
