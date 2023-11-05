Marcus Smart and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be hitting the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Smart, in his last game (November 3 loss against the Trail Blazers), posted eight points and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Smart's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Over 6.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 117.4 points per contest.

The Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds on average last year, 14th in the league.

The Trail Blazers were the worst team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 27.

On defense, the Trail Blazers allowed 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 39 8 3 4 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.