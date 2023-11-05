Player prop bet odds for Desmond Bane, Shaedon Sharpe and others are available when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102)
  • Bane's 24 points per game average is 1.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed 3.3 rebounds per game, 2.2 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Bane has averaged 4.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).
  • Bane has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Get Bane gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
21.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +146)
  • The 21.5-point prop total for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Sunday is 6.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.
  • He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 8.5).
  • Jackson averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -120)
  • The 19.3 points Sharpe scores per game are 1.2 less than his prop total on Sunday.
  • His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (4.5).
  • Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Sunday's over/under.
  • Sharpe, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -106)
  • Malcolm Brogdon has racked up 18.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 points less than Sunday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.8 fewer rebounds per game (4.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Brogdon has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 3.8 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (7.5).
  • Brogdon's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.