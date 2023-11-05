The Memphis Grizzlies (0-6) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) after losing three road games in a row. The Grizzlies are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 116 - Grizzlies 104

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 2.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-12.4)

Trail Blazers (-12.4) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

The Trail Blazers' .500 ATS win percentage (3-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .167 mark (1-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Portland covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 50% of the time.

Both Memphis and Portland games have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year.

The Grizzlies have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-3) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

With 107.7 points per game on offense, the Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA. At the other end of the court, they allow 117.5 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

Memphis, who ranks 17th in the league with 44.0 boards per game, is allowing 47.5 rebounds per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

So far this season, the Grizzlies rank 16th in the league in assists, dishing out 24.7 per game.

With 16.5 forced turnovers per game, Memphis is fourth-best in the league. It ranks 24th in the league by averaging 15.5 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies rank fifth-worst in the NBA with a 31.7% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 13.2 threes per game (11th-ranked in league).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.