The Miami Dolphins (6-2) hit the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Dolphins give up (25.5).

The Chiefs average 52.0 more yards per game (381.4) than the Dolphins give up per outing (329.4).

Kansas City rushes for 105.1 yards per game, just 2.8 fewer yards than the 107.9 that Miami allows per contest.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (8).

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs score 27.8 points per game at home (4.4 more than their overall average), and concede 14.0 at home (2.1 less than overall).

The Chiefs rack up 411.0 yards per game at home (29.6 more than their overall average), and concede 281.5 at home (6.3 less than overall).

Kansas City's average yards passing at home (309.3) is higher than its overall average (276.3). And its average yards allowed at home (159.5) is lower than overall (176.1).

At home, the Chiefs accumulate 101.8 rushing yards per game and concede 122.0. That's less than they gain overall (105.1), and more than they allow (111.6).

At home, the Chiefs convert 48.1% of third downs and allow 37.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.1%), and less than they allow (37.9%).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/12/2023 Denver W 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles W 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver L 24-9 CBS 11/5/2023 Miami - NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC

