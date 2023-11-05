The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) will play the Miami Dolphins (6-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Deutsche Bank Park. The spread foretells a close game, with the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 50.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Chiefs match up with the Dolphins. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Dolphins have been winning three times, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have won the second quarter in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 12 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is giving up one points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chiefs have been winning six times (5-1 in those games), have trailed one time (0-1), and have been tied one time (1-0).

Through eight games this season, the Dolphins have had the lead after the first half six times and have been behind after the first half two times.

2nd Half

In eight games this year, the Chiefs have lost the second half four times and outscored their opponent four times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.6 points on average in the second half.

The Dolphins have lost the second half four times and won in the second half four times in eight games this season.

