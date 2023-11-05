The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) host the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium and will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NBC

Bengals vs. Bills Insights

The Bengals score 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 17 per contest the Bills give up.

Buffalo averages 7.2 more points per game (27.8) than Cincinnati allows (20.6).

The Bengals rack up 49.2 fewer yards per game (276.9) than the Bills allow per matchup (326.1).

Buffalo averages 376.9 yards per game, just 6.2 more than the 370.7 Cincinnati gives up.

The Bengals rush for 79 yards per game, 43 fewer than the 122 the Bills allow per outing.

This year Buffalo piles up 113.1 rushing yards per game, 25.5 fewer than Cincinnati allows (138.6).

The Bengals have turned the ball over six times this season, eight fewer than the Bills have forced (14).

Buffalo has 12 giveaways this season, while Cincinnati has 13 takeaways.

Bengals Home Performance

In home games, the Bengals score 20 points per game and concede 18.7. That's more than they score overall (18.7), but less than they allow (20.6).

At home, the Bengals rack up 268.3 yards per game and give up 363.7. That's less than they gain (276.9) and allow (370.7) overall.

In home games, Cincinnati racks up 208.7 passing yards per game and gives up 251.7. That's more than it gains (197.9) and allows (232.1) overall.

The Bengals accumulate 59.7 rushing yards per game at home (19.3 less than their overall average), and concede 112 at home (26.6 less than overall).

The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage at home (41.9%) is higher than their overall average (33.7%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (40.5%) is lower than overall (42.9%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Arizona W 34-20 FOX 10/15/2023 Seattle W 17-13 CBS 10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo - NBC 11/12/2023 Houston - CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS

Bills Away Performance

The Bills' average points scored on the road (26) is lower than their overall average (27.8). But their average points allowed on the road (18) is higher than overall (17).

The Bills' average yards gained (346.3) and allowed (294.3) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 376.9 and 326.1, respectively.

Buffalo's average passing yards gained (231) and conceded (170) on the road are both lower than its overall averages of 263.8 and 204.1, respectively.

On the road, the Bills accumulate 115.3 rushing yards per game and give up 124.3. That's more than they gain (113.1) and allow (122) overall.

The Bills' third-down percentages on offense (47.5%) and defense (32.3%) away from home are both lower than their overall numbers of 49% and 40%, respectively.

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 New York W 14-9 NBC 10/22/2023 at New England L 29-25 CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 24-18 Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati - NBC 11/13/2023 Denver - ESPN 11/19/2023 New York - CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia - CBS

