Western Kentucky vs. UTEP: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the UTEP Miners (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners will try to pull off an upset as 8.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Kentucky vs. UTEP matchup.
Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-8.5)
|54.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-8.5)
|54.5
|-375
|+290
Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- UTEP has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Miners have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
