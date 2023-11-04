The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) square off against a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the South Dakota Coyotes (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Saluki Stadium.

Southern Illinois sports the 46th-ranked offense this year (28.1 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with only 16.6 points allowed per game. With 334 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, South Dakota ranks 81st in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 55th, surrendering 343.8 total yards per game.

Southern Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Southern Illinois vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

Southern Illinois South Dakota 361.3 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (79th) 282.4 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.8 (54th) 129.3 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (63rd) 232 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.5 (77th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has 1,752 passing yards for Southern Illinois, completing 67.9% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 99 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 54 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Lashaun Lester has 269 rushing yards on 44 carries with four touchdowns.

Romeir Elliott has carried the ball 42 times for 266 yards (33.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup's leads his squad with 448 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 44 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has grabbed 34 passes while averaging 54.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

D'Ante' Cox has hauled in 19 grabs for 234 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has recored 1,500 passing yards, or 187.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.2% of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Travis Theis has run the ball 120 times for 593 yards, with four touchdowns.

Nate Thomas has collected 262 yards (on 43 carries) with four touchdowns.

Carter Bell leads his team with 497 receiving yards on 27 receptions with four touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has caught 25 passes and compiled 352 receiving yards (44 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jack Martens has racked up 283 reciving yards (35.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

