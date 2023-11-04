When the Southern Illinois Salukis play the South Dakota Coyotes at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection system predicts the Salukis will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Southern Illinois vs. South Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-6.8) 43.6 Southern Illinois 25, South Dakota 18

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis have three wins in six games against the spread this season.

No Salukis game has gone over the point total this year.

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 games with a spread last season.

A total of five of Coyotes games last season hit the over.

Salukis vs. Coyotes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 28.1 16.6 30.7 20.0 26.6 14.6 South Dakota 23.1 17.3 26.8 16.2 17.0 19.0

