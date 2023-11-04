Week 10 of the college football schedule is here. To find out how each SoCon team compares to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Western Carolina

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th

76th Last Game: L 45-38 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Wofford

@ Wofford Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Furman

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

7-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th

100th Last Game: W 16-8 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Chattanooga

@ Chattanooga Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Chattanooga

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th

109th Last Game: W 24-23 vs VMI

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Furman

Furman Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Mercer

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th

87th Last Game: W 45-38 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Citadel

@ Citadel Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Samford

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

5-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th

104th Last Game: W 37-7 vs Citadel

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

6. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-6

2-6 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th

56th Last Game: L 16-8 vs Furman

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: VMI

VMI Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. VMI

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-5 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 24-23 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ East Tennessee State

@ East Tennessee State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Wofford

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 1-9

0-8 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 31-17 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Western Carolina

Western Carolina Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Citadel

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-8 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 37-7 vs Samford

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Mercer

Mercer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

