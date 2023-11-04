The Louisville Cardinals are expected to win their matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-9.5) Toss Up (48.5) Louisville 32, Virginia Tech 18

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Against the spread, the Cardinals are 4-3-1 this year.

Louisville has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

The Cardinals have played eight games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Louisville games this season has been 51.3, 2.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Hokies.

The Hokies are 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

The Hokies have hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Virginia Tech games this year have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 0.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 32.8 18 42 12 17 24 Virginia Tech 26.1 22.9 31.8 17 16.7 32.7

