Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Thinking about a bet on Hayes in the Blues-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kevin Hayes vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Hayes has averaged 15:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Through nine games played this season, Hayes has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Hayes has registered a point in a game three times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hayes has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

Hayes' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hayes has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hayes Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 3 5 Points 2 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

