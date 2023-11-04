Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 4?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Kevin Hayes going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Hayes stats and insights
- In one of nine games so far this season, Hayes has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Hayes has no points on the power play.
- Hayes' shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages one shot per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
