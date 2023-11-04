Based on our computer projection model, the Kentucky Wildcats will defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs when the two teams come together at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, November 4, which begins at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Mississippi State (+4.5) Over (45.5) Kentucky 28, Mississippi State 26

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wildcats a 66.7% chance to win.

The Wildcats have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.

In games this season when favored by 4.5 points or more, Kentucky has gone 3-1 against the spread.

Out of eight Wildcats games so far this year, six have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 4.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Kentucky contests.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Mississippi State is 1-4 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Bulldogs' eight games with a set total.

The average over/under in Mississippi State games this year is 5.7 more points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Wildcats vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 30.8 24.8 31.3 19.8 29 39.5 Mississippi State 25.1 25.9 30.2 28 16.7 22.3

