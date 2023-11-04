On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jakub Vrana going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Vrana scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

Vrana has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

