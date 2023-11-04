Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Gators. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Florida vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida (-3.5) Toss Up (49) Florida 27, Arkansas 21

Florida Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Gators have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Gators' record against the spread is 3-4-0.

In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Florida has an ATS record of 1-1.

There have been four Gators games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

Florida games average 49.1 total points per game this season, 0.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Arkansas is 3-1 against the spread.

Razorbacks games have hit the over in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The average total in Arkansas games this year is 3.6 more points than the point total of 49 for this outing.

Gators vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida 28.0 22.9 34.5 11.0 22.0 32.0 Arkansas 26.5 22.9 29.5 16.0 24.0 28.3

