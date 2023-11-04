The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) face a fellow UAC opponent when they visit the Austin Peay Governors (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Eastern Kentucky sports the 37th-ranked scoring offense this season (29.3 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 35.1 points allowed per game. Austin Peay's offense has been dominant, piling up 454.4 total yards per contest (seventh-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 97th by surrendering 397.5 total yards per game.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Austin Peay 432.1 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.4 (12th) 498.4 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.5 (96th) 181.8 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.9 (53rd) 250.4 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.5 (9th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has thrown for 2,003 yards (250.4 ypg) to lead Eastern Kentucky, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 250 rushing yards on 53 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has racked up 605 yards on 91 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

This season, Braedon Sloan has carried the ball 100 times for 525 yards (65.6 per game) and seven touchdowns, while also racking up 247 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Jaden Smith's 491 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has registered 46 receptions and four touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 303 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 2,279 yards on 176-of-259 passing with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 187 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 143 carries for 807 yards, or 100.9 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Trey Goodman's 607 receiving yards (75.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 catches on 23 targets with six touchdowns.

Tre Shackelford has caught 38 passes and compiled 568 receiving yards (71 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kam Thomas' 35 grabs (on 37 targets) have netted him 378 yards (47.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

