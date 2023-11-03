For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Sammy Blais a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blais stats and insights

Blais has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Blais has no points on the power play.

Blais averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.