Robert Thomas will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and New Jersey Devils play at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. There are prop bets for Thomas available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Robert Thomas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus rating this season, in 21:23 per game on the ice, is 0.

In two of eight games this year, Thomas has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of eight games this season, Thomas has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of eight games this season, Thomas has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Thomas' implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Thomas having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thomas Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 8 Games 2 6 Points 5 2 Goals 2 4 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.