If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Nelson County, Kentucky this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nelson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Warren East High School at Nelson County High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3

8:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Bardstown, KY

Bardstown, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethlehem High School at Caverna High School