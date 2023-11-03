Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Meade County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Meade County, Kentucky this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Meade County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Meade County High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.