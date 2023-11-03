Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Henry County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Henry County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Eminence High School at Paris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
