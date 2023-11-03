The New Jersey Devils (6-2-1) hit the road to play the St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) at Enterprise Center on Friday, November 3 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN. The Devils have won three straight games.

Blues vs. Devils Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Devils 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-155)

Devils (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Blues vs Devils Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues (3-4-1 overall) have posted a record of 1-1-2 in matchups that have required OT this season.

This season the Blues scored just one goal in three games and have gone 1-1-1 (three points).

St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

So far this season, the Blues have scored at least three goals two times and won each of those games.

In the one game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

St. Louis is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blues have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned five points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 2nd 4.22 Goals Scored 1.75 31st 27th 3.56 Goals Allowed 2.88 10th 9th 33.2 Shots 25.1 32nd 15th 30 Shots Allowed 32.5 23rd 1st 44.74% Power Play % 4% 32nd 25th 73.53% Penalty Kill % 78.26% 15th

Blues vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

