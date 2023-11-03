Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 133-109 loss versus the Jazz, Bane put up 21 points.

In this article we will dive into Bane's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-120)

Over 25.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Over 4.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-169)

Over 3.5 (-169) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.4 points per game last season made the Trail Blazers the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the NBA last season, conceding 43.2 per game.

Giving up an average of 27.0 assists last season, the Trail Blazers were the worst squad in the NBA.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Desmond Bane vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 36 30 7 5 5 1 0 2/1/2023 26 17 0 3 2 1 1 11/2/2022 37 29 8 5 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.