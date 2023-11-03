Brayden Schenn will be among those on the ice Friday when his St. Louis Blues meet the New Jersey Devils at Enterprise Center. If you're considering a bet on Schenn against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Schenn vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Schenn has averaged 16:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Schenn has yet to score a goal this season through eight games played.

In one of eight games this year, Schenn has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of eight games this year, Schenn has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Schenn's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schenn has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schenn Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 8 Games 2 1 Points 3 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.