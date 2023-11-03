Robert Thomas and Jack Hughes are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the St. Louis Blues and the New Jersey Devils square off at Enterprise Center on Friday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Blues vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Thomas' two goals and four assists in eight games for St. Louis add up to six total points on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 1 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6 at Jets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Penguins Oct. 21 0 2 2 2

Kasperi Kapanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Kasperi Kapanen has helped lead the attack for St. Louis this season with one goal and three assists.

Kapanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 1 1 3 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 at Flames Oct. 26 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Penguins Oct. 21 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (20 total points), having collected five goals and 15 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 2 0 2 2 3 vs. Wild Oct. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Oct. 27 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Oct. 25 0 3 3 4 at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 4 4 2

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Jesper Bratt has 18 points (2.0 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 2 1 3 4 2 vs. Wild Oct. 29 2 1 3 5 vs. Sabres Oct. 27 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Oct. 25 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 1 1 3

