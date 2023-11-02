The Week 10 college football schedule includes seven games with Big 12 teams involved. Read on to get up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

TCU vs. Texas Tech

Week 10 Big 12 Results

Texas Tech 35 TCU 28

Pregame Favorite: Texas Tech (-2.5)

Texas Tech (-2.5) Pregame Total: 59.5

Texas Tech Leaders

Passing: Behren Morton (28-for-36, 282 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Behren Morton (28-for-36, 282 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Tahj Brooks (31 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD)

Tahj Brooks (31 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Coy Eakin (8 TAR, 8 REC, 78 YDS)

TCU Leaders

Passing: Josh Hoover (32-for-52, 353 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Josh Hoover (32-for-52, 353 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Emani Bailey (19 ATT, 57 YDS, 2 TDs)

Emani Bailey (19 ATT, 57 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jaylon Robinson (8 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas Tech TCU 428 Total Yards 435 282 Passing Yards 353 146 Rushing Yards 82 0 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 10 Big 12 Games

No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-4)

Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Baylor (-3)

No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-6)

UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-3.5)

BYU Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: West Virginia (-12.5)

No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa State (-2.5)

