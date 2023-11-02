Tyjae Spears was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 9 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Take a look at Spears' stats on this page.

Spears has season stats that include 198 rushing yards on 34 carries (5.8 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 18 receptions on 24 targets for 120 yards.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Titans have one other running back on the injury report this week: Derrick Henry (LP/ankle): 120 Rush Att; 526 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 15 Rec; 138 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Spears 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 34 198 1 5.8 24 18 120 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 27 0 3 9 0

