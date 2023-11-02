Best Bets, Odds for the Steelers vs. Titans Thursday Night Football Game – Week 9
The Tennessee Titans (3-4) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Steelers vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Steelers to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (3.7 to 3).
- The Steelers have a 60.8% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
- This season, the Titans have won three out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
- This season, Tennessee has been at least a +130 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3)
- The Steelers have covered the spread four times in seven games with a set spread.
- Pittsburgh has not covered a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Titans have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Tennessee is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37)
- Pittsburgh and Tennessee combine to average 2.0 fewer points per game than the total of 37 set for this game (including the playoffs).
- The Steelers and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 4.0 more points per game than the point total of 37 set in this game.
- One of the Steelers' seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).
- Two of the Titans' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).
Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|190.0
|5
|3.1
|1
Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|1
|238.0
|4
|11.0
|0
