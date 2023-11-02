The Tennessee Titans (3-4) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Steelers vs. Titans?

  • Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model projects the Steelers to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (3.7 to 3).
  • The Steelers have a 60.8% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
  • This season, the Titans have won three out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
  • This season, Tennessee has been at least a +130 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3)
  • The Steelers have covered the spread four times in seven games with a set spread.
  • Pittsburgh has not covered a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
  • The Titans have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Tennessee is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (37)
  • Pittsburgh and Tennessee combine to average 2.0 fewer points per game than the total of 37 set for this game (including the playoffs).
  • The Steelers and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 4.0 more points per game than the point total of 37 set in this game.
  • One of the Steelers' seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).
  • Two of the Titans' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
7 190.0 5 3.1 1

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
1 238.0 4 11.0 0

