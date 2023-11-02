Duke vs. Wake Forest: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 2
The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will play a fellow ACC opponent, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Demon Deacons are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 45 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Duke vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-12.5)
|45
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Duke (-12.5)
|44.5
|-600
|+430
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Duke vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Duke is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Blue Devils have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
- Wake Forest has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Demon Deacons have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.