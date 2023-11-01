The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) will be on the road against the the Troy Trojans on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 4:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming UT Martin games

UT Martin's next matchup information

Opponent: Troy Trojans

Troy Trojans Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Trojan Arena

Top UT Martin players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kenley McCarn 7 14.0 4.1 3.0 1.9 0.6 36.1% (35-97) 28.2% (11-39) Anaya Brown 7 12.0 6.3 0.6 1.4 1.7 47.1% (33-70) 36.4% (4-11) Norah Clark 7 8.1 3.3 1.0 0.9 0.4 54.3% (25-46) 37.5% (6-16) Lexi Rubel 7 7.7 5.7 3.0 1.1 0.4 46.8% (22-47) 0.0% (0-5) Morgan Borgstadt 5 9.6 4.0 1.6 2.2 0.6 48.0% (12-25) 60.0% (3-5)

