Buy Tickets for Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Women's Basketball Games
A matchup at the Indiana State Sycamores is on deck for the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks women (2-6), on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Southeast Missouri State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Southeast Missouri State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Indiana State Sycamores
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Hulman Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Southeast Missouri State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Southeast Missouri State players
Shop for Southeast Missouri State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jaliyah Green
|8
|14.3
|4.6
|1.8
|1.3
|0.1
|37.1% (36-97)
|31.4% (11-35)
|Alecia Doyle
|8
|13.5
|1.6
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|44.7% (42-94)
|40.0% (8-20)
|Daejah Richmond
|8
|8.6
|3.8
|3.4
|1.4
|0.3
|47.3% (26-55)
|33.3% (2-6)
|Indiya Bowen
|8
|7.8
|1.6
|1.1
|1.3
|0.0
|34.5% (20-58)
|46.2% (12-26)
|Amiyah Buchanan
|8
|6.0
|4.8
|0.4
|0.6
|0.9
|42.2% (19-45)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.