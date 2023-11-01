A matchup at the Indiana State Sycamores is on deck for the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks women (2-6), on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Southeast Missouri State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Indiana State A 1:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Eastern Kentucky H 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Evansville H 12:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Southern Indiana H 6:15 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Morehead State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Western Illinois A 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Lindenwood (MO) H 6:15 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Tennessee Tech A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 SIU-Edwardsville H 2:30 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UT Martin A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Little Rock A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Lindenwood (MO) A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Western Illinois H 2:30 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Tennessee Tech H 6:15 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Tennessee State H 2:30 PM

Southeast Missouri State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Indiana State Sycamores
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hulman Center

Top Southeast Missouri State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jaliyah Green 8 14.3 4.6 1.8 1.3 0.1 37.1% (36-97) 31.4% (11-35)
Alecia Doyle 8 13.5 1.6 1.5 0.8 0.0 44.7% (42-94) 40.0% (8-20)
Daejah Richmond 8 8.6 3.8 3.4 1.4 0.3 47.3% (26-55) 33.3% (2-6)
Indiya Bowen 8 7.8 1.6 1.1 1.3 0.0 34.5% (20-58) 46.2% (12-26)
Amiyah Buchanan 8 6.0 4.8 0.4 0.6 0.9 42.2% (19-45) -

