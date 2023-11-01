With a record of 3-6, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks' next matchup is at the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Southeast Missouri State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Lindsey Wilson H 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Illinois State A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Southern Indiana H 8:30 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Morehead State H 4:15 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Western Illinois A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Bethel (TN) H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Lindenwood H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Tennessee Tech A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 SIU-Edwardsville H 4:45 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UT Martin A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Little Rock A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Lindenwood A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Western Illinois H 4:45 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Tennessee Tech H 8:30 PM

Southeast Missouri State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Southeast Missouri State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Adam Larson 9 11.3 3.2 0.7 0.1 0.4 47.7% (31-65) 42.9% (21-49)
Rob Martin 9 9.2 2.6 3.6 0.6 0.0 36.0% (31-86) 40.7% (11-27)
Aquan Smart 9 8.3 3.0 2.7 0.7 0.1 31.2% (24-77) 22.6% (7-31)
Braxton Stacker 9 6.7 3.1 0.9 0.9 0.4 34.9% (22-63) 17.6% (3-17)
TJ Biel 9 5.6 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.3 47.2% (17-36) 26.7% (4-15)

