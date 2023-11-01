Buy Tickets for Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Basketball Games
With a record of 3-6, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks' next matchup is at the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Southeast Missouri State games
Southeast Missouri State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Southeast Missouri State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Adam Larson
|9
|11.3
|3.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.4
|47.7% (31-65)
|42.9% (21-49)
|Rob Martin
|9
|9.2
|2.6
|3.6
|0.6
|0.0
|36.0% (31-86)
|40.7% (11-27)
|Aquan Smart
|9
|8.3
|3.0
|2.7
|0.7
|0.1
|31.2% (24-77)
|22.6% (7-31)
|Braxton Stacker
|9
|6.7
|3.1
|0.9
|0.9
|0.4
|34.9% (22-63)
|17.6% (3-17)
|TJ Biel
|9
|5.6
|3.1
|0.6
|0.6
|0.3
|47.2% (17-36)
|26.7% (4-15)
