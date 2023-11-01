Buy Tickets for Northern Kentucky Norse Women's Basketball Games
The Northern Kentucky Norse women (1-6) will next be in action at home against the Kentucky State Thorobrettes, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET.
Northern Kentucky's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kentucky State Thorobrettes
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Truist Arena
Top Northern Kentucky players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Khamari Mitchell-Steen
|7
|14.3
|4.1
|2.7
|1.6
|0.4
|34.6% (28-81)
|14.3% (2-14)
|Macey Blevins
|7
|12.9
|4.0
|3.0
|0.7
|0.0
|41.9% (31-74)
|18.5% (5-27)
|Carter McCray
|7
|12.1
|9.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.4
|48.5% (33-68)
|-
|Allison Basye
|7
|8.6
|3.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|46.9% (23-49)
|35.3% (6-17)
|Noelle Hubert
|7
|6.0
|2.7
|0.9
|1.1
|0.3
|33.3% (15-45)
|30.0% (12-40)
