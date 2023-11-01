Do you live and breathe all things Northern Kentucky? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your support for the Norse. For more details, including up-to-date team stats, continue scrolling.

Northern Kentucky team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Marques Warrick 7 17.7 2.3 2.3 1.4 0.0 Sam Vinson 7 16.3 5.3 2.3 2.0 0.4 Michael Bradley 7 8.6 2.4 5.4 1.9 0.0 Keeyan Itejere 7 8.1 4.4 0.7 1.0 2.6 Cade Meyer 7 7.1 2.9 0.3 0.3 0.4 LJ Wells 7 5.9 4.6 1.4 0.3 0.3 Trey Robinson 7 5.7 5.0 1.7 1.0 0.1 Jeramiah Israel 5 2.2 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 Fiston Ipassou 7 1.3 1.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 Cole Sherman 3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Northern Kentucky season stats

Northern Kentucky has four wins so far this season (4-3).

The Norse are 4-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

Northern Kentucky's best win this season came on November 22 in an 88-73 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Norse have had no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Northern Kentucky has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Northern Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 IUPUI A 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Illinois State A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Akron H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Cumberlands (KY) H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Eastern Kentucky A 4:00 PM

