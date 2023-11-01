Murray State (4-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, on the road against the Austin Peay Governors.

Upcoming Murray State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Austin Peay A 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Little Rock H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Western Carolina A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Valparaiso H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Bradley H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Illinois State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Indiana State A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Evansville A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Northern Iowa A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Drake A 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Southern Illinois H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Missouri State H 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Belmont A 5:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Southern Illinois A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Missouri State A 3:00 PM

Murray State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Austin Peay Governors
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: F&M Bank Arena

Top Murray State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Katelyn Young 6 16.7 7.8 2.3 1.3 1.5 52.8% (38-72) 37.0% (10-27)
Ava Learn 6 13.0 6.0 0.7 0.7 0.5 60.0% (33-55) 25.0% (1-4)
Zoe Stewart 6 11.8 3.2 1.8 0.7 0.0 38.4% (28-73) 25.0% (7-28)
Hannah McKay 6 10.2 7.0 2.0 0.5 0.3 43.5% (20-46) 27.8% (5-18)
Haven Ford 6 8.8 4.0 2.2 1.7 0.0 26.1% (12-46) 19.2% (5-26)

