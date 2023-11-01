Currently 3-4, the Murray State Racers' next game is at the Austin Peay Governors, beginning at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Murray State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Austin Peay A 7:15 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Mississippi State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 SE Louisiana H 4:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Little Rock A 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 SMU H 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Middle Tennessee H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Evansville A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Missouri State A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Northern Iowa H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 UIC A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Indiana State H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Bradley A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Southern Illinois H 6:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Belmont A 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Missouri State H 8:00 PM

Murray State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Austin Peay Governors
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Location: F&M Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Murray State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Rob Perry 7 16.0 5.3 2.1 0.6 0.3 44.0% (44-100) 29.3% (12-41)
Jacobi Wood 7 14.7 4.3 4.0 1.3 0.1 52.4% (33-63) 47.2% (17-36)
Brian Moore Jr. 7 13.0 2.4 3.0 0.7 0.0 51.6% (33-64) 33.3% (2-6)
Nick Ellington 7 10.9 8.6 0.7 1.0 1.7 59.2% (29-49) -
Quincy Anderson 7 8.4 2.7 0.9 0.6 0.3 44.2% (19-43) 39.1% (9-23)

