Currently 3-4, the Murray State Racers' next game is at the Austin Peay Governors, beginning at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Murray State games
Murray State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Austin Peay Governors
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Location: F&M Bank Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Top Murray State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Rob Perry
|7
|16.0
|5.3
|2.1
|0.6
|0.3
|44.0% (44-100)
|29.3% (12-41)
|Jacobi Wood
|7
|14.7
|4.3
|4.0
|1.3
|0.1
|52.4% (33-63)
|47.2% (17-36)
|Brian Moore Jr.
|7
|13.0
|2.4
|3.0
|0.7
|0.0
|51.6% (33-64)
|33.3% (2-6)
|Nick Ellington
|7
|10.9
|8.6
|0.7
|1.0
|1.7
|59.2% (29-49)
|-
|Quincy Anderson
|7
|8.4
|2.7
|0.9
|0.6
|0.3
|44.2% (19-43)
|39.1% (9-23)
