Morehead State (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the North Alabama Lions.

Upcoming Morehead State games

Morehead State's next matchup information

Opponent: North Alabama Lions

North Alabama Lions Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Flowers Hall

Flowers Hall Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Morehead State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Riley Minix 9 17.1 8.3 2.6 1.3 1.0 48.0% (59-123) 28.9% (11-38) Drew Thelwell 9 11.8 2.7 4.0 0.7 0.3 48.6% (35-72) 38.1% (16-42) Jordan Lathon 9 11.1 5.7 1.6 0.7 0.1 46.3% (38-82) 38.9% (14-36) Kalil Thomas 9 10.4 4.2 1.4 0.6 0.2 46.5% (33-71) 43.1% (22-51) Eddie Ricks III 9 7.3 5.8 1.6 0.6 1.3 46.8% (22-47) 31.8% (7-22)

