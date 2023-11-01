If you're a big fan of Morehead State, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Eagles apparel. For more details, continue reading.

Morehead State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Riley Minix 8 16.1 8.0 2.4 1.5 0.9 Jordan Lathon 8 11.3 5.6 1.5 0.4 0.1 Drew Thelwell 8 10.1 2.5 3.9 0.6 0.4 Kalil Thomas 8 9.8 4.6 1.1 0.6 0.1 Eddie Ricks III 8 8.1 6.3 1.4 0.6 1.5 Dieonte Miles 7 6.0 6.6 0.4 0.3 0.7 Trent Scott 7 4.6 0.9 1.7 0.7 0.3 Jerone Morton 8 2.5 1.3 1.5 0.4 0.0 George Marshall 7 2.0 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.1 Zach Iyeyemi 8 1.6 1.8 0.3 0.3 0.1

Morehead State season stats

Morehead State has gone 5-3 so far this season.

The Eagles are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 2-3 on the road this year.

On November 20, Morehead State picked up its best win of the season, a 64-51 victory over the Bellarmine Knights, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 240) in the RPI rankings.

When facing teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Eagles are winless in two games.

Of Morehead State's 23 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Morehead State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Chattanooga H 4:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 North Alabama A 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Saint Mary-Woods H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Indiana A 6:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Alice Lloyd H 12:00 PM

