The 2023-24 NBA season rolls on, as Desmond Bane -- who is averaging 25.1 points per game -- and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) play the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday, December 8, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Memphis games

Memphis' next matchup information

Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: FedExForum

FedExForum Broadcast: BSSE, BSNX

BSSE, BSNX Favorite: Minnesota -5.5

Minnesota -5.5 Total: 213.5 points

Top Memphis players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Desmond Bane 20 25.1 4.5 5.4 1.4 0.8 46.6% (183-393) 37.5% (66-176) Jaren Jackson Jr. 20 19.8 6.1 1.8 0.6 1.9 42.7% (135-316) 28.6% (28-98) Santi Aldama 14 13.4 6.1 2.0 0.8 0.7 44.6% (75-168) 31.2% (24-77) David Roddy 20 8.2 4.3 1.1 0.7 0.4 43.0% (65-151) 31.3% (20-64) Ziaire Williams 18 8.2 4.3 1.3 0.5 0.3 39.1% (52-133) 35.4% (23-65)

